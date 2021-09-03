Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam announces plans to create Unique Health ID for all

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to establish a population Health Registry and a Unique Health ID (UHID) will be assigned to all the reisdents across the state, Health Minister Ma Subramaniam said on Thursday.

Speaking at the State Assembly, the Health Minister said the Health ID will improve the state health index and will help in achieving sustainable development goals.

Subramaniam announced the project along with a number of decisions taken by the Health Ministry.

Subramaniam announced the government will utilise the 15th Finance Commission fund of Rs 4,280 crore and upgrade block-level hospitals and urban hospitals in the next five years. Equipment will be provided to primary health centres, urban primary health centres and health sub centres and these centres will be upgraded as health and wellness centres, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian in the assembly Thursday.

“The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Programme will be extended to all village and town panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state at a total cost of Rs 258 crore,” said Subramanian, during a debate on demands for grants for his department.

The department will procure as many 389 mobile medical units at a cost of Rs 70 crore to ensure uninterrupted services through mobile units and services to inaccessible areas and replacing the existing old vehicles.

‘Muthiyor Mananalam’, a geriatric mental health programme, will be launched to cater to the mental health needs of the elderly population. Dementia clinics to be started in all the district headquarters hospitals to provide mental health services to the elderly people.

As many as 2,400 health sub centres in the rural area would be upgraded as health and wellness centres at a cost of Rs 35.52 crore.

Human breast milk bank to be established in seven government medical college and hospitals and five district headquarters hospitals at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

The minister said awareness will be created among the people to gradually reduce their consumption of sugar, salt and oil under the ‘Satrey Kuraippom’ programme. The ‘No Waste–Share Extra Food’ initiative will also be implemented in 10 districts to share excess food in hotels and festivals to the poor and needy people in coordination with NGOs.