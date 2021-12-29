Tamil Nadu: Health minister visits containment zones in Chennai as Covid-19 cases surge

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited some of the containment zones here on Wednesday. Notably, containment zones have started to reappear in Chennai on the back of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

During his visit, Subramanian told reporters that the city has recorded 20 to 30 more cases daily in the last few days, with the average daily caseload touching the 180-mark.

According to figures released by the state health department, there are about 39,537 streets in Chennai and 507 streets currently have residents infected with Covid-19. There are three cases in 78 streets, four cases in 42 streets and five cases in 18 streets. Another 429 streets have less than three active cases each.

The minister said that four streets have between six to 10 Covid-19 cases and these have been demarcated as containment zones.

“In 19th Street, Ashok Nagar as many as 10 Covid-19 cases have been identified. The locality has, therefore, been declared as a containment zone. Barricades have been set up and other safety measures are being implemented. Covid-19 care centres are being readied by the Chennai Corporation to isolate those infected with the virus,” Subramanian said.

The minister said since the cases are increasing, the public need to be cautious and follow the safety guidelines issued by the government.

Commenting on the spread of the Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, the minister said, “A total of 45 persons have tested positive to Omicron and among them, 16 are currently undergoing treatment while the rest have been discharged.”

Subramanian added that in view of the proposed roll-out of vaccines for teenagers between 15 to 18 years, the government is taking steps to administer vaccines to the students at their school premises itself.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the vaccination programme for the 15-18 age group on January 3.