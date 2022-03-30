Tamil Nadu: Headmistress transferred after viral video shows student cleaning school toilet

Months after a student from a Scheduled Caste community was allegedly made to clean a toilet at her school in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu, the headmistress of the institution was transferred and departmental action was initiated against her. This came after an inquiry found that there was an ongoing tussle between the student and the headmistress, which may have led to the incident.

The incident recently came to light after a video of the student cleaning the toilet was shared widely on social media. The video, which had triggered outrage with many slamming the authorities and urging the government to take action, was reportedly shot three months ago but was uploaded only recently, said district collector M Aarthi. The alleged incident took place at a school in Anambakkam of Uthiramerur.

Aarthi said, “Although there was no formal complaint, I decided to act upon the incident and directed the officials at the education department to conduct an inquiry and speak to the girl and the headmistress of the school identified as Pushpavathi.”

The collector added, “The video didn’t have full details. When we enquired, we found out that the headmistress and the student had been having some issues for the past couple of months. The student told us that the headmistress had asked her to clean the toilet but the latter denied it. Considering all the statements, we decided to go by what the student is saying. We have also made arrangements with an NGO to offer counselling to the student to ensure she is not affected by the incident.”