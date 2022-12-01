scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu headmistress absconding after forcing students to clean toilets

According to the police, one of the six students developed fever after cleaning the rest room, as he was reportedly bitten by mosquitoes during the task he was forced to do on November 21.

Following this, an enquiry was held. It revealed that the six were told to clean the two toilets, one used by teachers and the other by students.

The headmistress of a government school in Perundurai near here has been suspended for making students clean the toilets of the institution, police said on Thursday.

Later, the Education Department ordered the headmistress to appear before it, but she reportedly absconded. Meanwhile, the mother of another student lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered a case. A search is on for the absconding school head, the police added.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:38:29 pm
