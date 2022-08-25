scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu: HC orders notice to Centre on plea to constitute NCBC

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala said it was deliberately granting long adjournment, so that the government could make the appointments in the meanwhile.

The petition from K Balu, president of the Advocates' Forum for Social Justice also prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to set up the regional commissions in states. (File)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the central government to file a counter affidavit in six weeks, on a PIL petition praying for a direction to it to constitute the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and appoint chairperson, vice-chairperson and members.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala said it was deliberately granting long adjournment, so that the government could make the appointments in the meanwhile.

The petition from K Balu, president of the Advocates’ Forum for Social Justice also prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to set up the regional commissions in states.

According to the petitioner, the first National commission for Backward classes was established in 1993. Up to September 16, 2016, seven such Commissions had been constituted, but they did not have the constitutional validity. Hence, the Union government brought the 102nd amendment under Article 338B of the Constitution by providing constitutional status to the NCBC on August 14, 2018.

The three year tenure of the last Commission constituted in February, 2019 lapsed this year. Since then, no NCBC has been constituted. This will lead to the accumulation of unattended issues pertaining to OBC communities across the country.

The functioning of NCBC is very essential and necessary to decide the rights of other backward classes at large across the country. But the same has not been functioning for the past six months, Balu contended.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:30:58 am
Aug 25: Latest News
