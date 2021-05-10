Tamil Nadu: Harish donates Rs 1000 from savings to CMRF; in return Stalin gifts bicycle

Harish Varman, a Class II student hailing from Arappalayam town in Madurai, was overjoyed to see a brand new bicycle in front of his house on Sunday. He was dreaming of this for a very long time and had saved whatever amount he got to buy a bicycle.

However, after witnessing the surge of the Covid-19, Harish decided to give up his dream for the welfare of society. Harish, through his father Elangovan, sent Rs 1000 he saved to the Chief Minister’s relief fund with a handwritten note asking Chief Minister M K Stalin to help the people.

On Sunday evening, Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and party functionaries surprised the little boy with a new blue and red coloured bicycle.

Stalin then spoke to Harish over the phone and congratulated him for his contribution. Stalin then asked him whether he liked the cycle and an over-joyed Harish said yes with a beaming smile.

The DMK president then asked Harish to stay safe in the pandemic period and told him to study well.

Harish as well his parents Geetha and Elangovan too were happy to receive the call from the Chief Minister.