Tamil Nadu: Half-burnt body of nine-near-old girl found behind school building

The half-burnt body of a girl, a Class V student of Panchayat Union Middle School in Pachalur near Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, was found behind the school building Wednesday, hours after she had gone missing from the premises.

The nine-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival at the government hospital in Oddanchatram.

The police said the girl had gone to the school in the morning along with her elder sister, a student of Class VI. During the lunch break, when the elder sister couldn’t find her anywhere, she reportedly alerted the teachers. However, the teachers allegedly did not initiate any action.

The girl then informed her parents who reached the school along with other villagers. After a brief search, they found the girl’s half-burnt body behind the school building.

Dindigul SP V R Srinivasan, Revenue Divisional Officer S Murugesan and senior officials reached the spot and conducted an inquiry and registered a case of suspicious death.

Pechiyammal, a resident of the Pachalur village, told the media, “The girl had gone for a break at 11 am and didn’t return. None of the teachers cared much about the missing child. Even after the body was found, no staff went near it, leaving her father with no option but to carry it all by himself. Her death is a mystery, we want to know the truth.”

The girl’s body was sent to the Dindigul government medical college and hospital for a post-mortem and the relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital. They claimed the girl was murdered and hence the police should arrest the culprits before the post-mortem is commenced.

The DMK MLA from Palani, Senthilkumar, reached the spot and assured the relatives stern action will be taken against whoever is responsible for the child’s death. After a couple of hours, the body was handed over to the victim’s family.

A team from the Forensic Department collected evidence from the spot and a police team led by Dindigul DIG Vijaya Kumari is probing the incident. Three teachers, including the headmistress of the school, have been questioned by the police so far.

Addressing the reporters, the DIG said the preliminary investigation has found no signs or marks on the child’s body to indicate a sexual assault. “We have video recorded the post-mortem procedure. With the help of forensic experts, we are gathering evidence. We are investigating the case from all angles,” she said.