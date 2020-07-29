Tamil Nadu Guv isolates himself for a week after three more cases in Raj Bhavan

Tamil Nadu has total 2,27,688 cases. (Express photo/Srini Vasu) Tamil Nadu has total 2,27,688 cases. (Express photo/Srini Vasu)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has isolated himself for a week after three more persons tested positive at the Raj Bhavan. The governor is “fit and healthy”, the Raj Bhavan communique said on Wednesday and indicated the move on isolation was a precautionary exercise.

A statement on Wednesday said 35 of the 38 tested were found negative. Three staffers who tested positive have been shifted to the hospital.

“Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health checkup of Honourable Governor and found him fit and healthy. However, the doctor advised him for seven days of isolation. Subsequently, Honourable Governor has kept himself in isolation,” Raj Bhavan communique said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has isolated himself for a week Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has isolated himself for a week

On July 24, Raj Bhavan issued a statement where it claimed that 84 of its staff members including security personnel working at the Raj Bhavan premises have tested positive for Covid-19. It added that a total of 147 people were tested and a few persons showed symptoms for the virus.

Coronavirus Explained Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Pfizer-BioNTech on the heels of Moderna

India coronavirus numbers explained: Many states yet to ramp up tests

Simply Put: In market high, some fears Click here for more

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the sixth consecutive day with 6,972 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,27,688. Among these, Chennai reported 1107 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 96,438. Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 3659. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 4,707 patients following treatment Tuesday, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,66,956.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd