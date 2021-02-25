TN issues new guidelines for travellers entering the state by rail, air and road

The Tamil Nadu government has issued fresh guidelines for people entering the state in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

As per the revised guidelines issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department, travellers arriving in Tamil Nadu by rail, air or road from Kerala and Maharashtra have to home quarantine for seven days, following which they have to monitor their health for another seven days. If they develop a fever, cough or breathlessness, they need to visit a health facility.

Passengers entering by rail, air or road from other states have to monitor themselves for 14 days. During this period, if an individual develops a cough, fever or breathlessness, they will have to visit a health facility.

Any individual who shows symptoms of Covid-19 at the entry point will be tested and referred to a medical facility.

Meanwhile, international travellers, except those coming in on flights from the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Europe and the Middle East, should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in). They are also required to upload a negative Covid-19 RT PCR report, taken within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

In this category of travellers, those arriving through sea or land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol, except that the facility for online registration is not available. These travellers need to submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities on arrival.

Passengers will have to monitor their own health for 14 days.

For international passengers arriving or transiting through Tamil Nadu from flights originating in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Europe and the Middle East, a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal and travel history of past 14 days is required. They will also have to upload a negative Covid-19 RT PCR report, the test for which should have been taken within 72 hours prior to departure. Uploading false information will be liable for criminal prosecution.

This category of passengers will be tested at the airport. If the test is negative, they will be allowed to transit, or be advised home quarantine for seven days, after which another test will be conducted. If the test turns up positive, they will undergo treatment as per the standard health protocol.

Thermal screening has been made mandatory at airports for all passengers, domestic and international.

The government’s announcement comes days after Health Minister J Radhakrishnan expressed concerns over the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. He said since the positivity rate is low, there is public negligence. Radhakrishnan also said neighboring states were reporting more positive cases, a situation that may happen to Tamil Nadu if the public didn’t adhere to social distancing norms.