Tamil Nadu allows bursting of green crackers during fixed time windows on Diwali

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory allowing the bursting of only green crackers during two fixed time windows—between 6 am to 7 am and again between 7 pm to 8 pm—on Diwali.

The advisory, issued by the principal secretary of the state government’s environment, climate change and forest department, said that the state would adhere to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and avoid all joined firecrackers which lead to pollution.

Further, it has been stated that bursting of crackers in silence zones like hospitals, schools, religious places and near huts and fire-prone areas should be avoided.

“People are advised to celebrate the festival responsibly so that their action does not lead to environmental pollution. Government of Tamil Nadu is making a sincere appeal to people to celebrate the festival of lights in harmony with nature,” the release read.

The advisory further noted that the bursting of certain polluting firecrackers can have a severe adverse impact on human and animal health, including deafness, watering of eyes and severe respiratory distress, etc.

Citing the Supreme Court order dated October 23, 2018, the release mentioned that firecrackers can be manufactured only by using raw materials that will reduce emission levels.

It said that directions were also issued to manufacture and sell only green crackers in the future. It added that the same has been reiterated in its order on October 29, 2021, including banning the use of barium salts in firecrackers and manufacturing and selling of joined firecrackers.

“It has been directed to encourage bursting of crackers in earmarked areas as a community at a designated time. In compliance of the above directions of the apex court, the Government of Tamil Nadu in the year 2018, 2019 & 2020 had designated time slots for bursting fire crackers between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm. Similarly, this year also the Government have designated the time for bursting of green fire crackers between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Deepawali day,” the release read.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a local holiday across the state on November 5, the day after Diwali. According to a government order, schools, colleges and government offices would remain closed on that day to help people who would be travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the festival.

The order added that all the government offices and educational institutions would remain open on November 20 to compensate for the holiday.