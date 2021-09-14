Tamil Nadu govt withdraws 5,570 cases against protestors of CAA, farm laws

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday issued a Government Order withdrawing has 5,570 cases registered those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), three farm laws, Register of Citizens (NRC), Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway, methane extraction, Neutrino and Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. Cases registered by the erstwhile AIADMK regime against the media have also been withdrawn.

Of the 5,570 cases, 2,831 cases were filed against those who protested farm laws.

During his speech in the assembly on Monday, MK Stalin said seven hundred life convicts who had been serving life sentences will be released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai on September 15. During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants in the police department, Stalin said the government will take steps to prematurely release the inmates as a gesture of goodwill and on humanitarian grounds.

On the status of investigation in the Pollachi sexual assault case, Stalin said the case is been investigated by the CBI and after he assumed charge as the Chief Minister of the state, he has appointed SP Mutharasi of CBCID for a speedy investigation into the case to get justice for the victims and punishment for the perpetrators. He said the government has been offering full support. He added that they have urged the Justice A.Arumughasamy Commission constituted by the previous AIADMK government to probe the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa soon.

The government is also planning to set up a commission to address the issues of police personnel and strengthen the relationships between the public and police. Stalin said the commission was first set up in 1969, and later in 1989 and 2006 during the DMK regime. He added that keeping in mind the changing nature of crimes and safety aspects of the public, the government is planning to modernize the police department like it is present in other big cities. He said two new commissionerates would be established in Avadi and Tambaram.