Tamil Nadu govt will be dislodged in next few months: Udhayanidhi Stalin

With less than 10 days to go for Vellore Parliament Elections, the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK have been on a campaigning spree. With both Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) out of the race, the election is seen as a direct contest between DMK’s Kathir Anand, son of senior DMK leader Durai Murugan and AIADMK alliance candidate A.C.Shanmugam who will be contesting on the two-leaves symbol.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and opposition leader MK Stalin have been canvassing for votes in Vellore constituency for the past few days. Both the leaders traded barbs at each other over the alleged use of money power for votes, cultivating dynastic politics, being a puppet government, among other allegations. “Nobody can shake the AIADMK, this a democratic party which fulfils its promises and stands by the truth. Stalin’s wish of ruling the state will never happen. The DMK leader said Congress will come to power at the Centre, he tried to topple our government, none of it happened. Stalin should be awarded a doctorate for making fake promises,” said Edappadi.

Taking a dig at Kathir Anand, another political heir, the chief minister added that DMK is not a party but just a corporate company that cultivates dynastic politics while AIADMK is the only party in the country which gives equal opportunity to all the cadres. “Only in AIADMK, even a farmer can become the Chief Minister of the state, added Edappadi.

Refuting allegations made by the chief minister, MK Stalin said AIADMK is nothing but a puppet of the BJP government. While campaigning in KV Kuppam, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said we won the 37 constituencies by deceiving the voters with chocolate, If that's the case did they (AIADMK) won the Theni constituency by deceiving the voters with Halwa? I can topple the AIADMK government even now, but my leader Kalaignar has taught me that we shouldn't come to power through back door, so we are remaining silent," he said. With both senior leaders playing the blame game on each other, the latest inductee into DMK's fold, Udhayanidhi Stalin, stepped up today and added fuel to the campaigning fire. Supporting party candidate Kathir Anand, the party's youth wing secretary, campaigned in areas such as Kodaiyanji, Azhinjikulam, Sankarapuram and assured that the ruling government will be dislodged soon.

“Our leader Stalin will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, this government will be changed in the next two or six months. The NDA alliance managed to win in India but in Tamil Nadu, they were neglected. We won 37 seats, we should win this constituency too and make the AIADMK candidate lose the deposit,” he added.

The Lok Sabha elections in Vellore constituency was originally scheduled to be held alongside other 38 constituencies was rescinded after President Ramnath Govind approved EC’s recommendation to cancel the election as large amounts of cash were seized from Vellore district.