Tamil Nadu govt to set up botanical garden in Chengalpattu at Rs 300 crore

The Tamil Nadu Government is planning to set up a botanical garden at Kadambur Village in the state’s Chengalpattu district at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

According to a statement issued by Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary (environment, climate change and forests), the project, to be set up in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, will come up across 138 hectares.

The project will be implemented over five years and will include a native species garden, arboretums and bambusetums (bamboo garden), healing garden with medicinal plants, herb garden, rose garden, butterfly garden, Japanese garden, besides incorporating the landscape of ancient Tamil Nadu, among other initiatives.

The project is also likely to encourage activities, including guided walks for students and the elderly, Kids for Nature – an educational programme on plant biodiversity, nature and heritage education, workshops and seminars for organised groups, facilities for walking, cycling and other fitness activities, boating and nature trails, extension activities for farmers and promotion of local cuisine, besides sale of hand-made products to support local communities.

According to a statement released by the forest department, an officer on special duty has already been appointed to take up preliminary works like consolidation of the project area, survey, marking of boundaries, fencing and land development. The government has also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The botanical garden will be set up with the objective to conserve and propagate the native plant species of Tamil Nadu, including rare, threatened and endangered plant species, and develop this as an ecotourism centre providing a unique experience to visitors, authorities indicated.