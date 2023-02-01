scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu BJP leader shares clip showing govt school students cleaning toilet, says edu minister focussing on unnecessary things

Though there is no verified information on when the incident happened, according to Annamalai, the incident happened at a government higher secondary school in Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district Tuesday.

Annamalai claimed incidents like these had been happening for a while and noted these incidents will worsen the condition of the economically disadvantaged students who study in government schools. (Twitter/@Annamalai)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a video of students in their uniform cleaning a restroom.

Though there is no verified information on when the incident happened, according to Annamalai, the incident happened at a government higher secondary school in Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district Tuesday.

According to reports, close to 180 students are enrolled in the school.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader said the Tamil Nadu educational department is in shambles. He claimed that instead of focusing on building the necessary infrastructure at government schools, School Educational Minister Anbil Mahesh is focusing on unnecessary things.

Annamalai claimed incidents like these had been happening for a while and noted these incidents will worsen the condition of the economically disadvantaged students who study in government schools.

He said the incompetent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government should remember that many leaders, scholars and scientists studied in government schools and it should immediately intervene and take strict action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

When indianexpress.com contacted S Senthil Vel Murugan, Chief Educational Officer, Theni, he said he has taken up the issue with his senior officers but refused to comment further.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 15:50 IST
Next Story

Private healthcare organisations welcome Budget 2023, call for incentives to charitable hospitals, funding for telemedicine

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close