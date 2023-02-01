Tamil Nadu BJP leader shares clip showing govt school students cleaning toilet, says edu minister focussing on unnecessary things

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a video of students in their uniform cleaning a restroom.

Though there is no verified information on when the incident happened, according to Annamalai, the incident happened at a government higher secondary school in Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district Tuesday.

According to reports, close to 180 students are enrolled in the school.

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader said the Tamil Nadu educational department is in shambles. He claimed that instead of focusing on building the necessary infrastructure at government schools, School Educational Minister Anbil Mahesh is focusing on unnecessary things.

Annamalai claimed incidents like these had been happening for a while and noted these incidents will worsen the condition of the economically disadvantaged students who study in government schools.

He said the incompetent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government should remember that many leaders, scholars and scientists studied in government schools and it should immediately intervene and take strict action.

When indianexpress.com contacted S Senthil Vel Murugan, Chief Educational Officer, Theni, he said he has taken up the issue with his senior officers but refused to comment further.