Tamil Nadu: Govt says 9 cases, no death due to black fungus in state

A total of nine people have been diagnosed with mucormycosis, or black fungus, in Tamil Nadu, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Thursday. He said no person has died because of mucormycosis in the state so far.

The minister’s remarks came on the day the Centre urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Radhakrishnan said the state has constituted a 10-member mucormycosis committee comprising deans, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) and doctors from various departments, including ENT, diabetology, microbiology and medicine.

“People need not fear or panic about mucormycosis fungal infection. Don’t believe any rumours. This infection has been prevalent for years. Mucormycosis is being declared a notifiable disease. If doctors diagnose any patient in government or private hospital with this disease, they should immediately notify the director of public health. This is a curable disease. While the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has a stock of antifungal medicine (Amphotericin B), an additional order for 5,000 vials has been placed,” he said.

Radhakrishnan said the 10-member committee has already arrived at a treatment protocols for patients. “Of the nine people who have been diagnosed with mucormycosis, seven have diabetes, while two others are non-diabetic. Seven patients have infections in their eyes. All of them are stable. There is no causality due to mucormycosis till now in the state.”

He said the impact of mucormycosis was more severe among Covid-19 patients in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. He added that immuno-compromised individuals, diabetes patients, those who are in ICU and those on steroid therapy for a long time have more risk of getting exposed to mucormycosis.