Friday, April 01, 2022
Tamil Nadu govt reserves berths for women in SETC buses

As per a government notification, the 1 LB and 4 LB berths will be reserved for women in all AC and non-AC government buses.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
April 1, 2022 8:26:58 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Twitter/MK Stalin)

In a bid to encourage more female passengers, the Tamil Nadu transport department Friday announced that two seats will be reserved for women in all the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses with berth facility.

As per a government notification, the 1 LB and 4 LB berths will be reserved for women in all AC and non-AC government buses. Women can reserve their seats both online as well at the ticket counters at the respective bus terminals.

The driver or the conductor can change the reserved seats to a general one in case they are not occupied before departure.

It is to be noted that after assuming charge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced the free bus ride scheme enabling women to travel in the state free of cost in government-owned city and town buses.

