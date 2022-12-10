scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Different measures for welfare of LGBTQIA members being taken, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC

Steps were also being taken to incorporate into the curriculum, the issues relating to the LGBTQIA+ community and to create awareness among the student community.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh lauded the Commissionerate of School Education for such measures. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that different measures, including gender-neutral restrooms for school students, are being taken for the welfare of the LGBTQIA+ community members.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh lauded the Commissionerate of School Education for such measures.

“The Additional Advocate General further submitted that all steps are being taken to ensure the availability of gender-neutral restrooms for the gender non-confirming students.” “Further steps are also being taken to create necessary columns in the application forms in addition to male, female sex so as to enable the students belonging to LGBTQIA+ community to mention their sex,” the judge said, while hearing a case in this connection.

“The learned Additional Advocate General submitted that it is a continuing process and this awareness will be brought through the textbooks, gradually in the coming years in order to create more awareness amongst student community,” the court said.

“The government further submitted that the LGBTQIA+ concepts such as gender identity, gender expression, gender presentation, vulnerability and health issues, cross-dresser among others will be included in the Teacher Training content.”

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 09:47:39 am
Five injured in scuffle between rival gangs in Bhondsi jail

