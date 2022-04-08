Smart Governance System among slew of new projects announced in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru Thursday announced a slew of projects that the government will undertake over the next few years, the highlight of which was the launch of a Smart Governance System (SGS) to monitor infrastructure work, and ensuring proper service delivery including provision of drinking water and other basic amenities. This system will be launched in all urban local bodies across the state.

Through this, residents will have access to information and a provision to give feedback about infrastructure projects and services in urban areas, including Chennai, and other corporations and municipalities in the state, Nehru said in the legislative Assembly. The urban local bodies will get star ratings under the SGS to improve services for residents.

Apart from this, Nehru also announced that the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will build stormwater drains in flood-prone areas in Chennai at a cost of Rs 82.15 crore. The stormwater drains will be built in the municipal limits of Kundrathur, Mangadu and Thiruverkadu and corporation limits of Avadi and Tambaram.

One of the major projects announced by the minister was the implementation of a 24/7 water supply scheme in the zones of Adyar and Kodambakkam. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will implement this scheme at a cost of Rs 1,958.25 crore.

Roads that have been damaged by floods in Chennai will be repaired at Rs 400 crore and roads damaged in other urban civic bodies will be repaired at Rs 275 crore, the minister said.

Another key announcement was the delimitation of 22 Assembly constituencies in Chennai corporation. From the existing 15 zones, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon have 22 zones sharing boundaries of Assembly constituencies, Nehru said.

“There will be more zonal officers and engineers will be deployed to the newer zones as per requirements. This will help address civic issues faster,’ said GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

In order to ease the traffic congestions in Chennai, the GCC will build bridges in the areas of Kilpauk Garden, Valluvarkottam, Korukkupet, Chinna Nolambur, Jeevan Nagar. The bridge at the Valluvar Kottam junction will be built at a cost of Rs 98 crore, the minister said.

“In north Chennai, GCC will build a bridge at an estimated cost of ₹105 crore to replace the level-crossing 2B on Manali Road at Korukkupet. Another bridge had been proposed across the Cooum near Chinna Nolambur connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore. Two more bridges are planned at Jeevan Nagar (Rs 4 crore) and Aspiran Garden Colony near Kilpauk Garden (Rs 7 crore),” Nehru said.

The civic body will also develop 150 new parks, while other corporations and municipalities will construct 200 parks, and town panchayats 165 parks. Toilets will be built at a cost of Rs 221 crore. New playgrounds will be developed in Chennai at 50 locations.

Other key announcements made by KN Nehru