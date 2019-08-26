Tamil Nadu: Govt launches education channel for school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi (Education Channel) for school students in a ceremony at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.

Speaking at the event, Palaniswami said the government was working on bringing various schemes to improve the education system. “Complaints by parents that children who watch TV do not study will now change,” CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said. READ IN TAMIL | Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi launched in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan said this was the first time that such an initiative had been undertaken in the country.

“For the first time India, a separate channel for education has been started, Following in the footsteps of former CM Jayalalitha, Palaniswami is taking important decisions and allocating a major portion of the state’s funds towards education,” said O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The channel will broadcast educational programmes, NEET and other classes, interviews of School Education Minister, shows on schemes provided by the education department, verses on Thirukkural and other literary content.

Besides, Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi will also feature programmes on employment opportunities, government schemes that can be availed by citizens and training modules. Programmes will be telecast on the channel from 6 am to 9.30 pm.

Ahead of the launch, corporation schools in the state were equipped with a cable connection to view the channel. Schools that do not have a cable connection have been asked to air the shows on Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi’s YouTube channel every day.

The content was prepared by a team of teachers with help from the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which has a YouTube channel of its own for educational videos.

The channel, which will be telecast on Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV and Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Private Limited channels, is expected to benefit school students, teachers and parents. The education department is also mulling launching a mobile application for both IOS and Android users.

Kalvi Tholaikkaatchi was scheduled to launch at the beginning of the year but was delayed due to preparatory work.

The School Education Department had issued a circular on Sunday, urging district Chief Educational Officers to ensure that projectors were installed in schools ahead of the channel’s first show that would be aired on Monday between 3 pm and 4 pm. Further, a head office for the channel would be set up at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.