Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu govt launches breakfast scheme for students of primary schools

CM M K Stalin had noted that many students are skipping their breakfast to reach their schools early and the family condition of some students is preventing them from having breakfast.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 27, 2022 3:36:03 pm
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government Wednesday formally launched the first phase of the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ which is expected to benefit over 1.14 lakh students of government primary schools. The scheme is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country.

Earlier in May, Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced in the Assembly that to encourage the economically disadvantaged students to study, eradicate the nutrition deficiency among them and bridge the learning gap, the government will provide free nutritious breakfast to students of Classes I to V. He had said that the scheme would be implemented in a phased manner.

Stalin had noted that many students are skipping their breakfast to reach their schools early and the family condition of some students is preventing them from having breakfast and hence the government has come up with this scheme.

In the order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu Wednesday, it was noted that the scheme will be initiated at 1,545 government primary schools in corporations, municipalities, panchayats and other remote and hilly areas and it would benefit 1,14,095 students of Classes I to V. The government has set aside Rs 33.56 crore for the project.

The government is planning to serve a variety of food items to the students in the morning. The items include rava upma, semiya upma with vegetable sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi, rava pongal among other items from Monday to Friday. Also, the students will be served a sweet (ravi kesari or semiya kesari) alongside upma on Fridays.

It was mentioned that the raw materials used for the preparation of food for students should be in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The local administration would coordinate with the authorities in implementing this in the schools. “The school management committee should inspect the quality of the food every day before it is served to the students,” the order read.

A monitoring committee is also to be set up to periodically analyse the implementation of the scheme.

