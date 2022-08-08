Tamil Nadu govt invites inputs from stakeholders on legislation regulating online gaming

August 8, 2022 2:39:23 pm
The Tamil Nadu government has sought inputs from the public on a proposed legislation to regulate online games such as online rummy after nearly 20 deaths were reported in the state recently owing to the financial distress caused by these games.
Various stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, psychologists, social activists and online gaming service providers, can provide their suggestions on homesec@tn.gov.in before August 12, according to a statement issued Sunday.
Organisations desirous of making personal representation to the concerned authority may send their request by 5 pm on August 9, the statement said. The stakeholders’ consultation will be held on August 11, from 4 pm onwards and separate time slots will be given for organisations, it added.
The home, prohibition and excise department said the need to ban/regulate online gambling was brought to the government’s attention and leaders across political parties, psychologists and social activists, have been highlighting the ill-effects of addiction to online games and gambling.
Subscriber Only Stories
It was noted that unregulated playing of online games was leading to learning disorders and many other social disorders.
Earlier, the government constituted a four-member panel, led by Justice (Rtd) K Chandru, to examine the adverse effects of online rummy and for advising on enacting fresh legislation on online games. The committee submitted its recommendation to Chief Minister MK Stalin in June and the report is under the government’s consideration.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Karnataka releases Rs 1,059 cr to road transport corporations to clear PF, fuel dues
Tamil Nadu govt invites inputs from stakeholders on legislation regulating online gaming
Rajeev Sen reconciles with wife Charu Asopa, praises her saree-clad look: ‘She always looks lovely…’
Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish?
Rajasthan: BJP MP claims attack by mining mafia in Bharatpur
WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in groups, Communities: Report
Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart: Nithiin
Leopard sighted near Belagavi golf course, residents asked not to venture out
Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring areas today: IMD
Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
‘We pretty much achieved it, but that’s not the end of the road for us’: Rohit Sharma in his dressing room address