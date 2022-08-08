scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Tamil Nadu govt invites inputs from stakeholders on legislation regulating online gaming

Organisations desirous of making personal representation to the concerned authority may send their request by 5 pm on August 9, a statement issued Sunday said.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 8, 2022 2:39:23 pm
It was noted that unregulated playing of online games was leading to learning disorders and many other social disorders. (Pixabay/Representative Image)

The Tamil Nadu government has sought inputs from the public on a proposed legislation to regulate online games such as online rummy after nearly 20 deaths were reported in the state recently owing to the financial distress caused by these games.

Various stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, psychologists, social activists and online gaming service providers, can provide their suggestions on homesec@tn.gov.in before August 12, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Organisations desirous of making personal representation to the concerned authority may send their request by 5 pm on August 9, the statement said. The stakeholders’ consultation will be held on August 11, from 4 pm onwards and separate time slots will be given for organisations, it added.

The home, prohibition and excise department said the need to ban/regulate online gambling was brought to the government’s attention and leaders across political parties, psychologists and social activists, have been highlighting the ill-effects of addiction to online games and gambling.

It was noted that unregulated playing of online games was leading to learning disorders and many other social disorders.

Earlier, the government constituted a four-member panel, led by Justice (Rtd) K Chandru, to examine the adverse effects of online rummy and for advising on enacting fresh legislation on online games. The committee submitted its recommendation to Chief Minister MK Stalin in June and the report is under the government’s consideration.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 02:39:23 pm

