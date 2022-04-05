Tamil Nadu govt forms panel to frame new state education policy

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday formed a 13-member panel to draw up the new state education policy. Headed by former Delhi High Court Chief Justice (retd) D Murugesan, the panel also includes former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand and prominent Carnatic musician TM Krishna.

The other members of the panel are R Balu, a middle school headmaster, R Ramanujam, a retired professor from the Institute of Mathematical Science, L Jawaharnesan, former vice-chancellor of a private university, educationists Aruna Ratnam, Tulsidas, S Madasamy, Tamil writer S Ramakrishnan, state planning board members Sultan Ismail and R Sreenivasan, and Jayashree Damodaran of Agaram Foundation.

Notably, the announcement that such a panel would be formed was first made during the presentation of the 2021-22 state budget. The idea of framing a state education policy was mooted in response to the Centre’s decision to push the new National Education Policy (NEP), said sources in the state government.

In December 2021, Tamil Nadu school education minister had said that the draft of the state education policy would be self-explanatory in respect to the state’s position toward the NEP.

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the NEP is reportedly based on several grounds, including the introduction of a three-language formula when the state is following the two-language policy in education. The state is also against the idea of starting a four-year degree programme with an option for multiple exits fearing that it will increase the number of dropouts and create two classes of graduates.