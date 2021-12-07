Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 victims

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the families of those who died of Covid-19. The compensations will be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and those involved in relief and preparedness activities will also be covered.

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research, the cause of death has to be certified as Covid-19 in order to avail the ex-gratia. Making the fund available will be in compliance with the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The benefit will be extended to all the families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19, except for those eligible for the Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia announced for frontline workers and children who are eligible for compensation for losing their parents.

According to the latest government bulletin, the state has reported a total of 36,539 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.