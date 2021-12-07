scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 victims

The benefit will be extended to all the families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19, except for those eligible for the Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia announced for frontline workers and children who are eligible for compensation for losing their parents.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
December 7, 2021 8:03:56 pm
Tamil Nadu covid guidelines, Tamil Nadu cases, tamil nadu covid vaccination, tamil nadu covid lockdown, tamil nadu covid 19 cases, Ma Subramanian, Covid cases chennai, chennai covid vaccination, Chennai news, Chennai latest news, chennai news today, indian Express newsPeople wait to be inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Chennai. (PTI Photo/File)

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the families of those who died of Covid-19. The compensations will be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and those involved in relief and preparedness activities will also be covered.

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research, the cause of death has to be certified as Covid-19 in order to avail the ex-gratia. Making the fund available will be in compliance with the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The benefit will be extended to all the families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19, except for those eligible for the Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia announced for frontline workers and children who are eligible for compensation for losing their parents.

More from Chennai

According to the latest government bulletin, the state has reported a total of 36,539 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement