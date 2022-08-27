scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu govt bus conductor held under POCSO Act

The bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is operated from Gobichettipalayam to Nambiyur village on a daily basis.

The police after conducting inquiry registered a case against the conductor under POCSO Act.

A government bus conductor, who was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for allegedly misbehaving with girl students was produced before the Magistrate on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

The bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is operated from Gobichettipalayam to Nambiyur village on a daily basis. Students travel in the bus to the Government Higher Secondary School at Kurumandur.

The girl students had earlier reported to their headmaster about conductor Saravanan (48) sexually harassing a few of them while travelling in the bus, police said. The headmaster called up the conductor and warned him, but he continued to misbehave with the girls.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu not opposed to NEP, sent its observations: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Few girl students informed about the conductor’s character to their parents and on Friday, when they were returning home in the bus, about 50 parents stopped the vehicle at Pudhu Suripalayam bus stop. The parents after inquiring the conductor about the complaints, handed him over to the Nambiyur police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
More from Chennai

The police after conducting inquiry registered a case against the conductor under POCSO Act.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 09:55:24 pm
Next Story

HashtagPolitics | From ‘vilification’ to ‘attempt to harm popularity of Cong’, reactions pour in a day after Azad’s resignation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement