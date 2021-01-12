Tamil Nadu govt bans entry to tourist hot spots in Chennai ahead of Pongal

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued an order banning entry to popular tourist spots in Chennai to prevent people from gathering in large numbers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the order, Aringnar Anna Zoological Park near Vandaloor in Chengalpet district, National Park in Guindy, tourist spots in Mamallapuram, Marina and other beaches will be restricted to public on January 15, 16 and 17.

The announcement comes weeks after the government extended the lockdown till January 31 and prohibited public congregation in beaches across the state in view of the ‘Kaanum Pongal’ festival on January 16. People residing in Chennai and its neighbouring districts gather at the beaches to celebrate the festival with friends and family.

The government, in its order, reiterated that the public should wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow other guidelines issued by it.

Meanwhile, elaborate plans have been made to facilitate people travelling to their native towns. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 16,221 buses till January 13 to help passengers reach their desired destinations. As many as 310 special link buses will run 24 hours till January 14 to make it easier for commuters to reach Purataxhi Thalaivar Dr.MGR Bus Terminus in Koyembedu (CMBT), Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ), Poonamalle, Madhavaram and KK Nagar Bus Stand. From January 17 to 19, 15,270 buses are scheduled to be ply, apart from 2,050 regular buses, including the special ones. The Southern Railways has also decided to run more special trains for passengers travelling to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.