Governor Ravi ‘maintaining ideological, political conflict’ with TN govt, Stalin writes to President Murmu

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday pointing out that the Governor has been “maintaining an ideological, political conflict” with the state government.

Listing down what transpired in the Assembly on Monday where the Governor staged a walkout after Stalin moved a resolution to record the speech prepared by the state Cabinet and remove the portions added by the Governor in his speech, the DMK chief informed President Murmu that the Governor acted against the traditions of the House by deviating from the customary address prepared by the government.

Saying that the Governor’s post was the highest office in the state and that they all respect and keep him on a high pedestal, Stalin noted that a person occupying such a post should be above political differences. “Governor Ravi had been maintaining an ideological, political conflict with the state government which is completely contradictory to our Constitution. He (Governor) is projecting himself as a person who has a stand against Tamil people’s unique culture, literature and inclusive politics and is not able to accept concepts like Dravidian principles, equality, self-respect, social justice, rationalism followed here,” Stalin said.

The letter written by Stalin was handed over to the President by a delegation led by Law Minister S Regupathy in New Delhi Thursday. In it, the chief minister urged the President to advise the Governor to help provide an effective administration and bolster democracy.

He added that the Governor had been making remarks against Tamil culture, literature and social system on public platforms and the way he reacted in the Assembly on Monday is just an extension of it. Stalin, in his letter, pointed out that as per Article 163(1) of the Constitution, a Governor should abide by the recommendations of the Council of Ministers.

Stalin said that on January 9, the Governor acted against the Assembly tradition and skipped words in his speech like social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, communal harmony, Dravidian model government, self-respect and left out references to leaders like Thanthai Periyar, BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Arignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Drawing the President’s attention to the delay caused by the Governor in providing assent to various pending Bills passed in the Assembly, Stalin said Tamil Nadu is known for welcoming people from various states and countries with love and people of different religions, speaking various languages are living in harmony for several years but the Governor is trying to disturb the peace in the state by making remarks against these ideas on public platforms.

He added that the letter was written with teh intent to ensure that cordial relationships are maintained between important institutions in the democracy and thereby they are able to perform their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, the DMK and its allies skipped the Pongal festival hosted by the Governor at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam participated in the event. The Pongal invitation sent by the Raj Bhavan recently sparked a row in the state as it mentioned the Governor as Tamizhaga Aalunar (Governor of Tamizhagam) over Tamil Nadu Aalunar (Governor of Tamil Nadu) and failed to carry the state government emblem.