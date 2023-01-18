Never suggested renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam: Governor R N Ravi clarfies

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has clarified that his reference to the use of the name ‘Tamizhagam’ in a recent speech, which created a huge controversy and led to boycott calls against him, was never a suggestion to rename the state.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Ravi said that any interpretation or interference that he was suggesting a change in the name of Tamil Nadu was “erroneous and far-fetched”.

“Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word ‘Tamil Nadu‘ have become a topic of discussion. Hence I am giving this clarification to put an end to it,” the TN governor said.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu last week accused him of refusing to take the name of Tamil Nadu – apart from dropping references to iconic Tamil leaders and to the ‘Dravidian model’- in his speech in the state assembly.

This led to ugly scenes, with Chief Minister MK Stalin moving a resolution to replace his speech with the original transcript and the governor walking out of the House without waiting for proceedings to end.