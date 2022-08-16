scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu Governor hosts ‘At Home Reception’

Following the Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi hosted the reception in which Chief Minister M K Stalin, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly M Appavu and Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari took part.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: August 16, 2022 7:37:01 am
On April 14 this year, when Ravi hosted the At Home Reception, the DMK regime boycotted it in view of the face-off between the government and Raj Bhavan over NEET issue. (Twitter: Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu)

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday hosted at the Raj Bhavan, the ceremonial ‘At Home Reception’ on completion of 75 years of India’s Independence.

On April 14 this year, when Ravi hosted the At Home Reception, the DMK regime boycotted it in view of the face-off between the government and Raj Bhavan over NEET issue. This is the first 'At Home Reception,' Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues are taking part after the DMK assumed power in May 2021.

On April 14 this year, when Ravi hosted the At Home Reception, the DMK regime boycotted it in view of the face-off between the government and Raj Bhavan over NEET issue. This is the first ‘At Home Reception,’ Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues are taking part after the DMK assumed power in May 2021.

Former Governors, state ministers, Padma awardees, High Court judges, MPs, MLAs, leaders of various political parties, freedom fighters and their dependents, senior officers from the Armed forces, Central and state government Officials, dignitaries and distinguished invitees participated.

Cultural programmes were held and the Governor awarded cash prizes to students who won the essay competition conducted by the Raj Bhavan as part of ‘Freedom fortnight’ commemorating 75 years of the country’s independence.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:34:57 am

