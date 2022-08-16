Tamil Nadu Governor hosts ‘At Home Reception’

Updated: August 16, 2022 7:37:01 am
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday hosted at the Raj Bhavan, the ceremonial ‘At Home Reception’ on completion of 75 years of India’s Independence.
Following the Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi hosted the reception in which Chief Minister M K Stalin, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly M Appavu and Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari took part.
On April 14 this year, when Ravi hosted the At Home Reception, the DMK regime boycotted it in view of the face-off between the government and Raj Bhavan over NEET issue. This is the first ‘At Home Reception,’ Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues are taking part after the DMK assumed power in May 2021.
76-வது சுதந்திர தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு சென்னை, ஆளுநர் மாளிகையில் மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு ஆளுநர் திரு.ஆர்.என்.ரவி, அவர்களால் சுதந்திரத் திருநாள் வரவேற்பு விழா அளிக்கப்பட்டது. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/7Cyn04aM1b
— RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 15, 2022
Former Governors, state ministers, Padma awardees, High Court judges, MPs, MLAs, leaders of various political parties, freedom fighters and their dependents, senior officers from the Armed forces, Central and state government Officials, dignitaries and distinguished invitees participated.
Subscriber Only Stories
Cultural programmes were held and the Governor awarded cash prizes to students who won the essay competition conducted by the Raj Bhavan as part of ‘Freedom fortnight’ commemorating 75 years of the country’s independence.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
A Chinese spy ship docks in Lanka today — why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Too dangerous for IAEA to go through Kyiv to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says Moscow
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Ola Electric to enter EV car segment, eyes first model by 2024
Fifth rate hike since April: SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
Address to nation on 76th I-Day: PM says women’s power key to national progress, flags nepotism and corruption
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death: ‘My nephew is dead because of his caste… We are living in fear’
In Kabul, Taliban celebrates 1 yr in power but few civilians, no women
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowest since 2016
Officials of social justice department to stay overnight at student hostels
On Aug 17, 3rd leg of Aaditya’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad
Maharashtra: CM flags off Azadi Express, new Metro train