Tamil Nadu Governor, CM, Puducherry Lt Governor extend Christmas greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Saturday extended greetings on the eve of Christmas. So did the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and its Chief Minister.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who blessed the earth with love and compassion for peace and harmony. His message of forgiveness is a precious gift for humanity and it underscores that all the people are one family, and one future, Ravi said in his greetings.

“May Christmas bring health, happiness and harmony to all of us,” he said in a release from his office-cum-residence Raj Bhavan.

The Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion by following the COVID-19 protocol.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his message, appealed to Christians to celebrate the festival with joy and happiness besides promoting brotherhood and helping the poor.

Also read | No sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper, TN parties deplore bitter aftertaste of DMK govt move

He listed out some of the schemes announced by the DMK for the welfare of the Christians in the State, including the increase of grant for taking up pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

The Dravida model government is firm in enhancing the socio-economic standards of the members of Christianity and also in protecting their rights, he said in an official release.

Advertisement

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of other political parties extended their greetings.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers, legislators, and leaders of political parties extended greetings.

In her message, the Lt Governor said Jesus Christ championed the cause for love, affection and compassion. “Christmas is being celebrated sans barriers and we all should adhere to love and affection dearest to Christ.” She, too, appealed to the people to celebrate with adherence to norms to prevent the recurrence of Covid.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rangasamy, in his message, said charity, love and forgiveness as propagated and practised by the Christ should be part of everyone’s life to achieve peace and mutual understanding.

Territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, and legislators and leaders of different parties extended the greetings.

The Lt Governor held a Christmas eve function at Raj Niwas, her office-cum-residence, and among those present were the Chief Minister, the Speaker, Ministers, and the Archbishop of the Union Territory of Puducherry.