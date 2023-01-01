Tamil Nadu governor, CM M K Stalin extend greetings for New Year

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and political leaders greeted the people on the eve of New Year.

Extending his warmest greetings and best wishes for the New Year to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Governor appealed to them to join hands with commitment and devotion in the nation’s journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ to reach the destiny of Vishwa Guru.

“Our nation with responsibility of G-20 Presidency enters the New Year 2023 with confidence and immense courage to meet the global challenges for sustainable peace and harmony in the world. Let us re-dedicate ourselves with resolve to contribute our best to the family, society and the country,” Ravi said in his message.

He appealed to the people to remain vigilant and adhere to the COVID-19 protocol in view of the surge in Coronavirus cases in some countries.

“May the New Year 2023 bring happiness, good health, harmony and success to all of us,” Ravi said.

Wishing the people socio-economic prosperity in 2023, the Chief Minister said his government is striving to further improve the well-being of the people.

“Seeing happiness on your faces is all that matters to me. That’s why I see my position as Chief Minister with a huge responsibility…. I am working tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” Stalin said.

The pro-people initiatives launched by his government would continue in 2023, too, Stalin said and added that the new initiatives that would be taken up will benefit all sections of the people.

“There are many more new programmes coming for everyone … the aim of the Dravidian model of governance is to make Tamil Nadu a model state of India in terms of education, employment, intellectual capacity, industrial development and social development for all,” the Chief Minister said.

He sought the cooperation from the people to make Tamil Nadu a social justice, secular and welfare state. “We should never give room for caste and religious forces that incite hatred among us and divide us. We should live unitedly with the feeling of being Tamils by language and by race,” he urged.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami exuded the hope that the New Year would herald a new and sweet beginning to brighten the lives of the people by dispelling darkness and sadness.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, too, extended his greetings to the people for the New Year.