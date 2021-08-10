Tamil Nadu governor appoints Dr R Velraj as vice-chancellor of Anna University

According to a release, Velraj has published 193 research papers in indexed Journals with H-Index 52 and citations more than 10,000.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday appointed Prof Dr R Velraj (56) as the vice-chancellor of Anna University for three years. Velraj will be succeeding Prof MK Surappa, whose tenure ended this April.

In his 33-year teaching career, Velraj has served as the director of the institute for energy studies, Anna University. He has also worked as the director of Anna University-FRG institute for computer-aided design and manufacturing.

According to a release, Velraj has published 193 research papers in indexed Journals with H-Index 52 and citations more than 10,000. He has executed 15 research projects worth Rs 17.85 crore and guided 33 PhD scholars and two MS students. Further, Velraj has two patents and six memorandums of understanding to his credit.

“He formulated three courses for the PhD programme in the department of mechanical engineering, introduced nine new courses for master of engineering and was involved in the formulation of two academic programmes for master of engineering at Anna University,” the release added.

After Surappa’s tenure was over, a three-member convener committee headed by higher education secretary Apoorva was constituted to take care of the day-to-day affairs of the University. The state government also formed a committee headed by a retired judge to probe the financial and administrative irregularities levelled against him.

According to The Hindu, a week ago, the Anna University teacher’s association urged the governor to select an eminent person with integrity and intellect as the vice-chancellor. The association said they would prefer a person of Tamil origin, unlike Surappa, who hailed from Karnataka.