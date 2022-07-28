Tamil Nadu Government to redevelop Guindy National Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore

The Tamil Nadu Government has said it will redevelop the Guindy National Park in Chennai to set up a children’s nature park, which will house birds, butterflies, and animals, at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

According to the order issued Wednesday by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Guindy Children’s Park is one of the major ecotourism spots in the city with a footfall of eight-nine lakh visitors every year.

“The park needs improvement with additional facilities to attract a great number of people. More than 68,000 students from 1,050 schools have taken part in the basic zoo exposure programme in the Guindy Children Park annually,” said Sahu in her order.

“The upgraded Guindy Children’s Nature Park will have facilities including improved animal enclosures, improved avian, open play areas, cafeteria, Children’s Wildlife library, landscaping and visitor amenities,” she added.

The order said that the park was upgraded from a mini-category to a medium-category zoo. Spread over about 22 acres of land, the park has several birds, spotted deer and some mammals.

Sahu said in the order that the park is proposed to be remodelled to emerge as a prime centre for nature conservation education awareness and orientation and to serve as a centre for excellence for ex-situ conservation of rehabilitated wildlife, primates, birds, reptiles, etc with appropriate care.