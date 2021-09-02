Tamil Nadu government to build commercial complex in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed a plan to develop a business and entertainment centre commercial complex on a 25-acre land at Foreshore Estate in Pattinampakkam, Chennai, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the state legislative Assembly, Muthusamy said the complex will be constructed in collaboration with Singapore and other governments. “Since the area was in between two main roads in a prime location, it was difficult to get such a space in the city,” he said.

Muthusamy said the complex would become a landmark in the city, similar to how the LIC building had its own identity. “Previously, the LIC building was the identity of Chennai. It used to be shown in films and was a tourist attraction. We are planning to make this complex the new identity of Chennai,” he said.

The minister said the government would ensure only a few trees are cut for the project. However, if they find themselves with no choice, the trees will be replanted. “We will make sure we will plant 10 saplings for every tree we remove,” Muthusamy said.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has prepared a Detailed Feasibility Report and Detailed Technical Study to carry out the project.

Apart from this, the minister also said the government has identified 143 villages on the outskirts of Chennai that lack proper development. “We studied the factors affecting development and came to realise that lack of road connectivity was one of the major causes. We are planning a scheme to link these villages with roads,” he said.

Muthusamy also proposed developing a commerce hub at the locations where the TNHB old head office and EVR building are located in Nandanam, which could not be implemented due to administrative and technical reasons. The project would be re-examined and would be taken up if found feasible, he said.