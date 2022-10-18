scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu government tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala for circumstances leading to Jaya's death

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered."

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tabled in Assembly the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016, in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala, the late Chief Minister’s confidante, “have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered.” The panel also has named others alongwith Sasikala.

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters –that claimed 13 lives– has blamed the police authorities.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:25:38 pm
