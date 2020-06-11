scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID19

After TN govt changes English spellings of places in state, citizens say focus should be on Covid relief work

The change in the spellings has led to mixed reactions among netizens in the state, with most of them even urging Tamil Nadu Chief Edappadi K Palaniwami to change the spelling of Tamil Nadu to Thamizh Naadu next.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: June 11, 2020 6:45:55 pm
Thanjavur, Thanjavur temple, Raja Raja Cholan, Brihadeshwara Temple, Peruvudaiyar Koil, consecration, Thanjai Periya Koil Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, MK Stalin, Kumbabishegam, Kudamuzhuku, Indian Expess News, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu News The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Tamil Nadu government Wednesday issued a notification to change the English spellings of at least 1,018 places within the state as per the their Tamil pronunciations and spellings.

The changes were finalised following discussions by a committee after taking due consideration of the recommendations of district officials. The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies.

READ | Tamil Nadu localities get phonetic makeover with changes in English spellings

The change in the spellings has, however, led to mixed reactions among netizens, with most of them urging Tamil Nadu Chief Edappadi K Palaniwami to change the spelling of even Tamil Nadu to Thamizh Naadu.

Citizens took to Twitter following the announcement, with #NAMECHANGE trending on Twitter in the state.

“Ohhh, I have a very nice idea for Spelling Bee” (sic), tweeted another user.

While a few of them were happy with the change in phonetics, others pointed out that the government should instead focus on Covid-19 relief work in Tamil Nadu.

“Looks like #NAMECHANGE is most important than #COVID19 @CMOTamilNadu looking fwd for fruitful by increasing testing, @mafoikprajan disappointed with the way naming done. Lot of chaos will be shoots up in #PostOffice #Banking #Delivery” (sic), tweeted one user.

“What an utter waste of time, effort, resources. During times like this, the unwavering focus must be on the crisis at hand – #Corona. Not #Kohrohnaa (sic),” tweeted another user.

“Only the names of 10 places are really changed. Rest all are pointless and removing left over Sanskrit,” tweeted one user.

Memes too found their place amid the announcement.

