After TN govt changes English spellings of places in state, citizens say focus should be on Covid relief work

The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Tamil Nadu government Wednesday issued a notification to change the English spellings of at least 1,018 places within the state as per the their Tamil pronunciations and spellings.

The changes were finalised following discussions by a committee after taking due consideration of the recommendations of district officials. The district collectors will be in charge of changing the names through the local bodies.

READ | Tamil Nadu localities get phonetic makeover with changes in English spellings

The change in the spellings has, however, led to mixed reactions among netizens, with most of them urging Tamil Nadu Chief Edappadi K Palaniwami to change the spelling of even Tamil Nadu to Thamizh Naadu.

Citizens took to Twitter following the announcement, with #NAMECHANGE trending on Twitter in the state.

Finally, My fifth standard teacher should give a mark to me. I wrote Mathurai instead of madurai. So I am correct now. 😂😂#NAMECHANGE #Tamilnadu — Pradeep Krishnan (@pradeeplyricist) June 11, 2020

“Ohhh, I have a very nice idea for Spelling Bee” (sic), tweeted another user.

Hello Bengaluru , We have also changed place names based on Tamil pronunciation. Tuticorin is changed as “Thuuththukkudi” Triplicane will be called as “Thiruvallikkeni” Egmore is changed as “Ezhumboor”@nimeshika_j@rameshibn#NameChange #TamilNadu — Pradeep Krishnan (@pradeeplyricist) June 10, 2020

“Eekkattuththaangal” – spelling bee contest worthy!! #NAMECHANGE — Lokesh Vasudevan (@lokusays) June 11, 2020

While a few of them were happy with the change in phonetics, others pointed out that the government should instead focus on Covid-19 relief work in Tamil Nadu.

“Looks like #NAMECHANGE is most important than #COVID19 @CMOTamilNadu looking fwd for fruitful by increasing testing, @mafoikprajan disappointed with the way naming done. Lot of chaos will be shoots up in #PostOffice #Banking #Delivery” (sic), tweeted one user.

Cases reaching new highs everyday.. TN govt is busy changing names of the places.. #Priorities 🙄🙄🙄🙄 is this even necessary now..cant it wait?? and seems like ppl need to memorise these..too tough.. are they upto a spelling bee contest??? #TNCoronaUpdates #NAMECHANGE — Gokhul S (@sundargokhul) June 11, 2020

“What an utter waste of time, effort, resources. During times like this, the unwavering focus must be on the crisis at hand – #Corona. Not #Kohrohnaa (sic),” tweeted another user.

#NAMECHANGE of cities in TN – #Coimbatore to #KOYAMPUTHTHOOR and similar. What an utter waste of time, effort, resources. During times like this, the unwavering focus must be on the crisis at hand – #Corona. Not #Kohrohnaa — Avtar Dr Saundarya Rajesh (@SaundaryaR) June 11, 2020

“Only the names of 10 places are really changed. Rest all are pointless and removing left over Sanskrit,” tweeted one user.

90% of the name changes are changed from U to OO and addition of h into names. Vedaranyam – Vedharanyam

Only the names of 10 places are really changed. Rest all are pointless and removing left over Sanskrit.#Tamilnadu #NAMECHANGE — #SaveTTD #SaveTemples (@rockhearted_) June 11, 2020

What people expect: Double testing capacity for Covid19. Double Hospital beds. What Govt does: Double ‘OO’ in Mylapore.. Double ‘AA’ in Arni. Double ‘PP’ Saidapet. 🙊#NAMECHANGE — Mithun K Raman (@mithunraman) June 11, 2020

Memes too found their place amid the announcement.

#NAMECHANGE Say it in Tamil now ! pic.twitter.com/gFIM8y6Phu — Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) June 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd