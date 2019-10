Tamil Nadu government releases public holidays list for 2020

The Tamil Nadu government has released a list of public holidays in the state for the year 2020.

The list, which was released on Wednesday, has 23 public holidays for staff working in government offices and banks as per the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

The following are the list of holidays for 2020.

First Quarter:

January 1, Wednesday – New Year

January 15, Wednesday – Pongal

January 16, Thursday – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17, Friday – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26, Sunday – Republic Day

March 23, Wednesday – Telugu New Year

Second Quarter:

April 1, Wednesday – Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks

April 6, Monday – Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 10, Friday – Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday – Tamil New Year, Dr. B R Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 1, Friday – Labourers / May Day

May 25, Monday – Ramzan

Third Quarter:

August 1, Saturday – Bakrid

August 11, Tuesday – Krishna Jayanthi

August 15, Saturday – Independence Day

August 22, Saturday – Ganesh Chaturthi

August 30, Sunday – Muharram

Fourth Quarter:

October 2, Friday – Gandhi Jayanthi

October 25, Sunday – Ayudha Pooja

October 26, Monday – Vijaya Dasami

October 30, Friday – Milad-un-Nabi

November 14, Saturday – Diwali

December 25, Friday – Christmas