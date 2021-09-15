Tamil Nadu government playing politics over NEET, responsible for students’ deaths: BJP’s Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai Tuesday said the DMK government in the state was playing petty politics over NEET and accused the latter of pushing students into depression.

Annamalai criticised the DMK government while he was addressing mediapersons after taking part in a party event in Mayiladuthurai. The saffron party leader said the MK Stalin-led dispensation in the state should take responsibility for the loss of two young lives.

“A few days ago, a student called Dhanush had died by suicide. Now, another student, Kanimozhi, from Ariyalur has taken her life. I request the students to not do this. We will take care of those who politicise NEET. They (DMK) have politicised the issue, instigated the students and brought them to this situation. The people of Tamil Nadu will not forget this, the BJP will not forget this. You (DMK) stopped the students from preparing for the exam saying that it won’t happen in Tamil Nadu and at the last moment, you conceded that NEET will take place. Just imagine how much trauma the students have endured,” Annamalai said referring to the DMK government.

The BJP leader said that when he had spoken about how DMK’s promises of NEET abolishment in the state will take a toll on the mental health of the students, the Tamil Nadu government had neglected his advice.

“Who is going to take responsibility for the death of the two students now? We have been saying this for a long time, the NEET is not against the students of Tamil Nadu, it has not done any injustice to any community. Many students from government schools have cleared NEET. We must credit the previous government for facilitating the students to achieve this. With a sole intention to politicise the issue, the DMK government has not taken preventive measures, they didn’t provide any help to the students,” Annamalai said.

He added that the Supreme Court has clearly said that NEET will be conducted, and that the exam does not violate the spirit of social justice. Annamalai said he is not sure whether Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcements (about scrapping NEET in the state) after gaining an understanding of the Constitution.

“The standard of education in Tamil Nadu is one of the best in the country. In 2020, Tamil Nadu was one of the best-performing states in NEET. This land created people like Sundar Pichai and you (DMK) are playing politics with an exam, better stop this now,” he added.

Annamalai said even if the DMK government passed a bill against NEET in the assembly, the entrance test will still take place in the state.