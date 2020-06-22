Madurai becomes fifth Tamil Nadu district to go under lockdown: What’s allowed, what’s not

Health, Medical Labs, pharmaceutical shops, Ambulance and Hearse vehicle services and allied medical activities will be permitted. (Express photo by Srinivas) Health, Medical Labs, pharmaceutical shops, Ambulance and Hearse vehicle services and allied medical activities will be permitted. (Express photo by Srinivas)

Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, all village Panchayats of Madurai East and Madurai West and Thirupparankundram blocks of Madurai district for seven days starting from June 24 early morning to June 30 in a bid to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

With the announcement, Madurai becomes the fifth district in Tamil Nadu after Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur to go under lockdown. As per the release issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, only essential services will be permitted during the lockdown.

Autos, Taxis, and private vehicles will not be permitted unless in case of medical emergencies. Prepaid Auto Taxis and private vehicles will be permitted to ferry passengers to railway stations and airports. E-Pass issued to the passengers by the TNeGA would suffice this cause.

State Government Departments will function with 33 per cent staff. Further, departments involved in essential services like Health and Family welfare department, Police Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Electricity Treasury Department, Aavin, Local Bodies, Drinking Water supply department and Labour Welfare Department and co-operative. Food and Consumer Protection Departments with required staff.

Similarly, Central government services will function with attendance exceeding 33 percent. Staff from containment zones need not attend office. They need to obtain prior permission from their respective officers.

Banks will work with attendance not exceeding 33 per cent of the total staff on June 29 and June 30. ATM’s, related banking services and transport will function as usual. From June 24 to June 26, the bank branches with minimal staff will function from 10 am to 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributers and retail dealers of essential items viz petroleum products and LPG. No direct services to the public are permitted.

Public distribution shops will function from 8 am to 2 pm. Godowns of Food Corporation of India and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and related transportation will be permitted.

Public distribution system shops in containment zones will not function. The staffs from these shops will directly hand over the relief announced by the government to the families in the containment zones.

Vegetable shops, grocery shops, and petrol pumps will be permitted to operate with certain restrictions from 6 am to 2 pm. Public who intend to buy essential commodities are directed to avoid traveling by vehicles and should purchase from the shops near the residence ie from the shops located within 1.5 kilometers from the residence.

Take away services alone permitted in hotels from 6 am to 8 pm. Tea shops will not operate during this lockdown period. Food delivery will be permitted for the food ordered through phones from hotels/restaurants. The workers should obtain Identity card from their organisations.

Homes for senior citizens, physically challenged, orphans and caregivers of senior citizens are permitted to function as usual

Amma canteens and community kitchens run by the government to continue as usual.

NGOs and organisations helping the public should obtain prior permission from the concerned authorities

Construction workers will be allowed to work only if they stay in the same premises

No restrictions for Print and Electronic Media

Telecommunication, Essential IT/ITES services to continue with minimal staff

Movement of goods and vehicles transporting essential commodities will be permitted

E-Pass is restricted to only those applicants who intend to travel from Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, all village Panchayats of Madurai East and Madurai West and Thirupparankundram blocks of Madurai district to other districts for marriage, funeral and other medical emergencies provided they submit relevant documents

Existing rules will continue for trains and flights services

LPG Petroleum tankers, trucks carrying Cylinders, Lubricants and essential items will be permitted without any hindrance

Vehicles for Milk distribution and drinking water supply will be permitted.

On June 28 (Sunday), there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation. No activity except Milk distribution, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical shops, Ambulance, Hearse vehicles will be permitted. The services of 104 (Control room) and 108 (Ambulance) will be streamlined

The district administration to focus on 100 per cent door to door survey in the lockdown area to identify potential COVID-19 cases.

