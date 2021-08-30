Tamil Nadu government issues fresh Covid curbs, schools for classes 9 to 12 reopen on Sept 1

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Monday extended the restrictions imposed in the state in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic till September 15. According to a press release, a meeting chaired by Stalin at the secretariat discussed various issues related to vaccination, the impact of Covid-19 in few districts, the surge in cases in the neighbouring states and precautionary measures.

The latest Covid guidelines issued stated that public entry has been denied to all beaches in the state on Sunday. Also, in line with the previous announcement, public entry has been restricted to places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The ban on conducting religious events will continue.

All district collectors have been directed to take necessary preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.

The government said that schools for classes IX to XII and colleges will reopen on September 1. All school and colleges hostels have been permitted to reopen for students. Working men/women hostels are also allowed to function following Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Raja Kannappan said that all school students and government college students can travel free in all government busses from their place to the institutions. Students need to produce their photo ID cards or can travel in school uniform until the bus passes are issued by the transport corporation for this academic year.

As per the guidelines, the school managements have been directed to ensure all their workers, caretakers are vaccinated.

In view of the surge in Covi-19 cases in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed the educational Institutions to ensure that students from Kerala are vaccinated and produce RT-PCR negative certificate.

Authorities have been directed to provide priority vaccination for teachers, government and bank staff, Industrial workers, traders, etc.

All the permitted entities have been instructed to follow the safety guidelines issued by the government.

Guidelines for Vinayaka Chathurthi

In regards to Vinayaka Chaturthi, the government has denied permission for the installation of idols in public places, procession, or immersion of the idols in water bodies by organisations.

The public have been requested to celebrate the festival at their residence. Individuals are allowed to carry the idols and immerse them in water bodies. In Chennai, the public are denied entry to perform the immersion in beaches especially in the stretch between Santhome to Nappier bridge

Individuals are allowed to keep the idols at places of worship.

The government has also warned of stringent if anyone is found violating the norms.