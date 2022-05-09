Tamil Nadu: Government announces Rs 10 lakh relief for family of vendor who died in protest against eviction drive

The Tamil Nadu government Monday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a man who died after setting himself ablaze in protest against the state government’s encroachment eviction drive near the banks of Buckingham canal.

According to the police department, the residents of Govindasamy Nagar, where the incident happened, have been resisting the water resources department’s eviction drive seeking time to move the Supreme Court.

The man who set himself on fire was identified as Kannaiya (60), a street vendor. He suffered severe burn injuries and was taken to the nearby government hospital. His condition was critical and he passed away Monday morning failing to respond to the treatment. The eviction process was halted following the incident.

Several politicians including Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi leader MP Thol Thirumavalvan, Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan visited the area and offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam urged the government to immediately stop the eviction drive. He said that a total of 259 houses located on the east side of Elango street, RA Puram should not be pulled down as they were not built on encroached land.

In a statement, Pannerselvam said the site was declared as a slum area by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in 1973 and ever since the residents had been paying taxes to the government. He further asked the government to provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased.

While replying to questions regarding the eviction drive put forth by Opposition leaders in Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and said that he hoped such an incident will not be repeated in the future.

He added that officials should get the opinion of residents on the alternate accommodation the government was planning to provide them before resuming the eviction drive.