Tamil Nadu: 7-year-old strangled to death by neighbour for asking him to change channel, 2 arrested

A seven-year-old girl has been brutally murdered in Tamil Nadu for asking her neighbour to switch on the television, police officials said on Wednesday. Officials said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which had sent shock waves across the state.

The girl, who belonged to Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district, used to go to her neighbour’s house to watch TV since her place doesn’t have electricity. On the day of the incident, the child asked the neighbour for the TV remote to switch the channel while he was having an argument with his father.

In a fit of rage, the man strangled the child and put the girl inside a plastic drum and covered the lid. Then, with the help of a friend, he dumped her body near a canal located two kilometers away from his house, the police said. The girl’s mother is a daily wage labourer.

According to local reports, the relatives and the villagers have claimed that the perpetrators were under the influence of drugs and the girl was been sexually assaulted. However, there has been no confirmation from the Thoothukudi police.

One passerby noticed the abandoned drum under the bridge and alerted the police after foul smell started emanating from it.

Addressing the reporters, Thoothukudi SP Jayakumar said, “Two people have been arrested. The incident had taken place around 11:30 am – 12.00 pm. We received the information around 2:30 pm and within a few hours we caught the perpetrators. That person used to have an argument with this father and the same thing had taken place on Wednesday morning. The accused have accepted the crime. The body of the girl has been sent to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway,” he said. T

The police said the culprits have been booked on murder charges as well as under sections of the POCSO Act.

