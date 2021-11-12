Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl dies by suicide, teacher booked

A private school teacher has been booked by Coimbatore Police for allegedly sexually assaulting and abetting the suicide of a Class 12 student. The victim died by suicide on Thursday evening, when her parents were away from home.

Meanwhile, members of the students’ union, Madhar Sangam and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam staged protests over the incident outside the collector’s office on Friday. The members of Madhar Sangam hit the posters of the teacher with slippers and demanded the administration to take action against the accused and the school management.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran said police were conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The collector said the All Women Police Station (West) has booked the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 306 (abetment of suicide).

According to reports, the teacher had sexually assaulted the 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions. A close friend of the deceased girl told media persons that the victim had confided in him and he had informed the accused teacher’s wife and the school principal about the matter.

He further alleged that the school principal had asked the student not to speak about the incident to anyone, claiming that it might damage her reputation. He added that the school management did not take any action against the teacher for months and the accused was suspended only in September.

The girl was reportedly traumatised by the incident and she had taken admission in a different school a few months ago.

“My friend was not able to come out of the incident. She even changed her school and visited a couple of psychiatrists; she was very depressed. She called me around 4:30pm yesterday (Thursday), but I could not receive her call as I was busy. I called her around 5:30pm, but she didn’t pick my call. Later, I visited her residence, but her father was not at home. I tried to open the door, but it was locked from inside. Her father also came back and when we broke open the door, we saw her body hanging from the ceiling… The teacher had misbehaved with a couple of other students as well, but they didn’t raise a complaint out of fear,” he said.

The deceased student’s mother had apparently gone out of station and she returned home a few hours after the suicide.

She told media persons that her daughter insisted on changing her school but gave them no explanation for the decision. The student’s mother said the school administration had apparently provided some counselling to the girl but did not inform her about it.

“The harassment seems to have gone on for at least six months. I have seen my daughter crying but when I asked her about it, she did not say anything. She didn’t tell us about any of these incidents. I have come to know of all these things after she is gone,” she said.

As per reports, the girl purportedly left a suicide note mentioning a few names and adding that no one should be spared. Police said an autopsy has been conducted and the victim’s body would be handed over to her family.