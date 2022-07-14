Tamil Nadu: Girl dies by suicide after alleging torture by teachers

A Class 12 student of a private higher secondary school at Chinna Salem near Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Tuesday night, after leaving behind a note alleging that she was being tortured by two teachers, police said.

While the teachers denied the allegations, the parents and relatives of the student, R Srimathi, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway on Wednesday, raising slogans against the school management.

The incident took place near Kaniyamoor town. On Wednesday morning, the watchman of the hostel building allegedly found the girl’s body on the ground and alerted the school authorities. The local police were informed and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

In a note, the girl allegedly named two teachers, saying that they tortured her and a couple of other students by forcing them to study all the time. “The two teachers were brought to the police station for an enquiry. They told us that they just casually asked her to concentrate more and study hard as she was very playful,” Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar told indianexpress.com.

According to the police, after the school management informed the girl’s parents, they reached the Kallakurichi Government Hospital with their relatives. Close to 50 family members staged a ‘road roko’ at the Kallakurichi-Salem highway seeking justice for her death, accusing the school management of pushing her to take the extreme step, police said.

After the crowd entered the school and stopped teachers from entering the premises, the police reached the spot and pacified the protestors. A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.

“We are carrying out the investigation. The suicide note says the girl was scolded by these teachers and the other teachers also know about the incident. The post-mortem is being carried out and once it is completed, we will hand over the body to the parents,” SP Selvakumar said.