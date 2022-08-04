scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Tamil Nadu gets excess-to-average rainfall this monsoon: Minister

Tamil Nadu rains: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the State administration has taken precautionary measures for rescue and relief operation, he said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 4, 2022 7:00:27 am
Tamil Nadu rains, Chennai rains, Tamil Nadu rains todayDuring the last 24 hours, 32 districts of Tamil Nadu got an average rainfall of 5.48 mm.

Tamil Nadu has received 242.9-mm rainfall during the SouthWest monsoon, which is over 94 per cent more than the average rainfall, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the State administration has taken precautionary measures for rescue and relief operation, he said.

“During this SouthWest monsoon, the State received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2. This is 94 per cent in excess of the average rainfall,” the Minister said.

Also Read |A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

During the last 24 hours, 32 districts of the State got an average rainfall of 5.48 mm.

Tiruttani received the maximum of 113 mm and Perambalur the lowest at 5.82 mm, Ramachandran said in a release here.

Chinnakallar in Coimbatore received 85 mm while Palakode and Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district received 75 and 72 mm rainfall, he said.

About 14 districts received rainfall between 33.60 mm and 5.82 mm.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:00:27 am

