Tamil Nadu gets excess-to-average rainfall this monsoon: Minister

August 4, 2022 7:00:27 am
Tamil Nadu has received 242.9-mm rainfall during the SouthWest monsoon, which is over 94 per cent more than the average rainfall, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Wednesday.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the State administration has taken precautionary measures for rescue and relief operation, he said.
“During this SouthWest monsoon, the State received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2. This is 94 per cent in excess of the average rainfall,” the Minister said.
During the last 24 hours, 32 districts of the State got an average rainfall of 5.48 mm.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tiruttani received the maximum of 113 mm and Perambalur the lowest at 5.82 mm, Ramachandran said in a release here.
Chinnakallar in Coimbatore received 85 mm while Palakode and Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district received 75 and 72 mm rainfall, he said.
About 14 districts received rainfall between 33.60 mm and 5.82 mm.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone
ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
Latest News
Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC
OnePlus working on bringing alert slider back, explains tech compulsions behind dropping it
Pollywood: Acting is a craft that needs regular practice, says actor Sonam Bajwa ahead of ‘Jind Mahi’ release
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women’s power
With eye on Russia, US Senate backs Finland and Sweden’s joining NATO
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
UN fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings
Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal’s students?
Moradabad: Removed over ‘bulldozer threat’ to businessman, Bilari SDM suspended
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
Pelosi queers pitch