Tamil Nadu: Gang robs Rs 1.32 lakh from railway staff at Thiruvanmiyur station

An unidentified gang robbed Rs 1.32 lakh from the reservation counter at the Thiruvanmiyur railway station on Monday morning. The police said that the robbery took place in the early hours between 4:00-4:30am. A railway staff was found tied up inside the counter.

Initial reports suggest that passengers waiting in a queue before the ticket counter alerted the police.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) are carrying out an investigation into the matter. Two special teams have also been formed under Egmore Railway DSP Srikanth to nab the culprits.

DSP Srikanth said the railway employee found inside the counter has told them that the members of the gang spoke in the Chennai dialect of Tamil and carried a gun.

“Teeka Raman (the railway employee) said three people came inside the counter with a gun, tied him up and stole the cash. Since the New Year’s Day was followed by Sunday, the staff was not able to deposit the amount in the bank. We have formed a team, an inspector from Tambaram and another one from Egmore are carrying out the investigation. They are collecting CCTV footage from nearby spots,” he said.