Tamil Nadu: Gandhi vegetable market in Oddanchatram to be revamped at a cost of Rs 29 crore

Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Sakkarapani Tuesday said the government has decided to revamp the Gandhi wholesale vegetable market in Oddanchatram town under Dindigul district.

“Based on the orders of Chief Minister MK Stalin, a government order was passed to modernise the Gandhi market,” Sakkarapani said. The total cost of the project would be around Rs 29 crore, the minister added.

The revamped market will have a host of facilities, such as hotels, larger parking area, banks, ATM centres, a police assistance booth, uninterrupted electricity, drinking water kiosks, CCTVs, restrooms, storm water drains, lodges for farmers, and modern equipment to segregate garbage, among others.

Notably, the Gandhi market is considered to be one of the largest vegetable markets in the country. As per reports, nearly 1,000 tonne vegetable is transported daily from the Gandhi market to other districts of Tamil Nadu, besides places in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.