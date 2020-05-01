Tamil Nadu: Full list of red, orange and green zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for two more weeks, beyond May 4, across the country. They have also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in the period based on the risk, profiling districts of the country into Red (hot spot), Orange, and Green Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.
In Tamil Nadu, 12 districts have been placed under Red Zone, 24 in Orange Zone and one district is under Green Zone.
‘
Tamil Nadu Red Zone districts
Chennai
Madurai
Namakkal
Thanjavur
Chengalpattu
Thiruvallur
Tiruppur
Ranipet
Virudhunagar
Thiruvarur
Vellore
Kancheepuram
Orange Zone
Theni
Tenkasi
Nagapattinam
Dindigul
Villupuram
Coimbatore
Cuddalore
Salem
Karur
Tuticorin
Tiruchirapalli
Tirupathur
Kanniyakumari
Tiruvannamalai
Ramanathapuram
Tirunelveli
The Nilgris
Sivaganga
Perambalur
Kallakurichi
Ariyalur
Erode
Pudukkotai
Dharmapuri
Green Zone
Krishnagiri
Tamil Nadu, which had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases for the past one week, reported 203 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Of the total cases, 176 were from Chennai, taking the total cases in Chennai to 1,082. The city constitutes 40 per cent of the total cases reported in the state.
As per the latest report, Coimbatore has reported 141 cases, Tiruppur 112 cases, Madurai has reported 87 cases in the state so far. As much as 9,615 samples were tested on Friday. The spike in the number of cases in the past week is an indication of more tests being conducted in the state. So far, 1,20,083 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.
Around 54 people got discharged Friday; so far 1,312 patients discharged following treatment in Tamil Nadu. The state reported one death today, taking the toll to 28. A 98-year-old male from Chennai who was undergoing treatment in Omandur Medical College Hospital died on Friday.
Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu reported eight cases, Thiruvallur reported six cases, Madurai reported three cases, Kancheepuram and Thanjavur reported two cases each. Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Villupuram, and Nagapattinam reported one each on Friday.
The Chennai Corporation has increased the number of containment zones in the city to 224.
Here’s the updated list of Containment Zones in #Chennai. (1/2)#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/oU9dp5y2ud
— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 1, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.