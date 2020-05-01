Tamil Nadu: Full list of red, orange and green zones

The state which had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases for the past one week reported 203 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The state which had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases for the past one week reported 203 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for two more weeks, beyond May 4, across the country. They have also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in the period based on the risk, profiling districts of the country into Red (hot spot), Orange, and Green Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

In Tamil Nadu, 12 districts have been placed under Red Zone, 24 in Orange Zone and one district is under Green Zone.

Tamil Nadu Red Zone districts

Chennai

Madurai

Namakkal

Thanjavur

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Tiruppur

Ranipet

Virudhunagar

Thiruvarur

Vellore

Kancheepuram

Orange Zone

Theni

Tenkasi

Nagapattinam

Dindigul

Villupuram

Coimbatore

Cuddalore

Salem

Karur

Tuticorin

Tiruchirapalli

Tirupathur

Kanniyakumari

Tiruvannamalai

Ramanathapuram

Tirunelveli

The Nilgris

Sivaganga

Perambalur

Kallakurichi

Ariyalur

Erode

Pudukkotai

Dharmapuri

Green Zone

Krishnagiri

Tamil Nadu, which had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases for the past one week, reported 203 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Of the total cases, 176 were from Chennai, taking the total cases in Chennai to 1,082. The city constitutes 40 per cent of the total cases reported in the state.

As per the latest report, Coimbatore has reported 141 cases, Tiruppur 112 cases, Madurai has reported 87 cases in the state so far. As much as 9,615 samples were tested on Friday. The spike in the number of cases in the past week is an indication of more tests being conducted in the state. So far, 1,20,083 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.

Around 54 people got discharged Friday; so far 1,312 patients discharged following treatment in Tamil Nadu. The state reported one death today, taking the toll to 28. A 98-year-old male from Chennai who was undergoing treatment in Omandur Medical College Hospital died on Friday.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu reported eight cases, Thiruvallur reported six cases, Madurai reported three cases, Kancheepuram and Thanjavur reported two cases each. Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Villupuram, and Nagapattinam reported one each on Friday.

The Chennai Corporation has increased the number of containment zones in the city to 224.

