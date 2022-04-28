Revert to 2014 rates, not feasible for Tamil Nadu to slash fuel tax, minister PTR replies to PM

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the Union government’s taxes “continue to be exorbitant” and that “it is neither fair nor feasible for the state government to further reduce taxes.” A statement issued by Rajan late on Wednesday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising states including Tamil Nadu for not reducing taxes on fuel, said the “sole, simple, and fair approach to improve the situation for all, is for the Union government to remove the levy of cesses and surcharges and revert to rates that prevailed in 2014.”

Hoping that the Union government will heed this “reasonable request in the true spirit of co-operative federalism,” Rajan’s statement pointed to a September 2021 decision of the DMK government to cut the VAT on petrol with a relief of Rs 3 per litre to the citizens of Tamil Nadu. “It was estimated that the state government would incur a loss of Rs 1,160 crore annually due to this reduction. Yet this was done, despite the financial strain inherited from the previous government, to reduce the burden on the people,” Rajan said.

On the other hand, Rajan said, the Union government’s levies on petrol have gone up substantially in the past seven years since Prime Minister Modi took charge for the first time in 2014. “Though the revenue to the Union government has increased manifold, there has not been a matching increase in the revenue to states. This is because the Union government has increased the cess and surcharge on petrol and diesel while reducing the basic excise duty that is shareable with the states,” Rajan’s statement said.

The statement detailed huge disparities in the earning of Centre and the state from levies on petrol and diesel. In 2020-21, the revenue to the Union Government from levies on petrol and diesel was Rs 3.89 lakh crore which was 63 per cent higher than the revenue of Rs 2.39 lakh crore in 2019-20. On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu government in 2020-21 received only Rs 837.75 crore as a share of the tax devolution from the Union excise duties on petrol and diesel as against the Rs 1,163.13 crore received in 2019-20.

Rajan said a November 2021 decision of the Union government for a tax reduction of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel caused an additional loss of about Rs 1,050 crore in the annual revenue to Tamil Nadu since the state levies ‘ad valorem’ taxes which are applied after Union taxes.

The statement recalled the basic price of petrol and diesel in August 2014 – Rs 48.55 per litre and Rs 47.27 per litre for diesel. “On November 4, 2021, the basic price of petrol was Rs 48.36 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 49.69 per litre. On August 1, 2014, the Union government taxes were Rs 9.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 3.57 per litre on diesel. At that time, the state government taxes were at Rs 15.67 per litre on petrol and Rs 10.25 per litre on diesel.”

Prior to the reduction of taxes on petrol and diesel by the Union government, the levy of tax, including cesses and surcharges by the Union government, on petrol was Rs 32.90 per litre and Rs 31.80 per litre on diesel, the statement said. “This has been reduced to Rs 27.90 per litre for petrol and Rs 21.80 per litre for diesel after the cut. So, when compared to 2014 (when basic price was roughly the same), the Union government still levies an additional tax of Rs 18.42 per litre for petrol (an increase of roughly 200%) and Rs 18.23 per litre for diesel (an increase of over 500%) compared to the taxes in effect when it took office in 2014,” the statement said.

While the Tamil Nadu government currently levies tax to the tune of Rs 22.54 per litre on petrol and Rs 18.45 per litre on diesel, Rajan said the additional taxes, “relative to the 2014 level, imposed by the previous AIADMK government were reduced by Rs 3 per litre on petrol” by the DMK government in August 2021.

The statement in reply to PM Modi also mentions how the advent of the GST regime impacted states as it had claimed substantial powers of the state to levy their taxes and raise revenue. “The states faced a double whammy due to the Covid pandemic, with their finances being severely affected and also incurring large scale additional expenditure towards Covid relief activities,” the statement said.

Asserting that DMK governments have always been ardent proponents of co-operative federalism and have been practising it in letter and spirit from the days of C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, Rajan wrote: “We have repeatedly urged the Union government to reduce the cesses and surcharges being levied and merge them with the basic tax rates so that states get their rightful share from the proceeds of the Union taxes.”