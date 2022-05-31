Tamil Nadu: BJP stages massive protest in Chennai against DMK govt over fuel price hike

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit staged a massive protest in Chennai Tuesday demanding the DMK-led government in the state to honour its poll promise by effecting a cut in the prices of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4 litre as well as subsidise cooking gas cylinders.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai led the protest which saw thousands of cadres participating and shouting slogans against the DMK government. “We are asking the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu why he has not done what he promised in the election manifesto,” said Annamalai.

The party had announced it would march towards the Secretariat from the protest venue in Egmore. However, barricades were set up and many police personnel were deployed to prevent the cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party from reaching the Secretariat.

“The next two years are going to be like this. Be prepared to get arrested, to face false cases. We need to make a lot of sacrifices to achieve our goal,” said Annamalai.

The BJP leader also claimed that the law and order in the state is deteriorating and women do not feel safe walking on the road alone.

He said that there is no doubt that the BJP will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and it aims to win 25 seats from Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader later took to Twitter and said if the DMK government continues this anti-people approach, their cadres will go on a one-day hunger protest and will assemble in huge numbers in Tiruchirapalli to take part in the demonstration against the M K Stalin-led government.