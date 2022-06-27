Tamil Nadu: Four-year-old kid dies after autorickshaw overturns in Thoothukudi district

A four-year-old child died after an autorickshaw carrying nine school kids overturned at Seithunganallur in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district Monday.

The boy, R Selvanaveen, from Oothupaarai village died on the spot. Eight other students aged between 10-11 years also suffered injuries. They were taken to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital for treatment.

The police said autos have been regularly ferrying students from Seithunganallur to a private school in Tirunelveli.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, an official at the Murappanadu police station said: “The injured students have informed us that the driver was speaking over the phone while riding the auto but we are yet to confirm the same. The accused autorickshaw driver, A Raju (52), is absconding.”

“Apart from the boy who died, the other children suffered minor injuries. They were immediately taken to the government hospital and provided treatment. The deceased boy’s father used to accompany him to school, but today was the first time the boy was sent for school in an auto. As per initial reports, the boy was sitting close to the window, but only after completing the full inquiry, will we get to know the exact cause of death. The autopsy has been conducted and the boy’s body handed over to the parents,” the officer added.

The police have booked the driver under Sections 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code. The officer noted that additional Sections under the Motor Vehicles Act might also be added during the course of the investigation.